Chicago police officer arrested in Florida for shoving security guard, using racial slur at resort

A Chicago police officer was arrested Friday night in Florida, accused of shoving a security guard at a dude ranch and resort and using a racial slur.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Dwayne Ocasio was with a group of people seen standing around a golf cart in the middle of the road at the Westgate River Ranch Resort, when a security guard asked them to move the golf cart.

"You know what this guy did? He cussed the security guard, used a racial slur – that's right - and then pushed the security guard," Judd said in a video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.

Dwayne Ocasio Polk County Sheriff

Ocasio allegedly told the security guard he was a Miami police officer.

Judd said the security guard called the sheriff's office for assistance, and sheriff's deputies later found Ocasio in a hotel room at the resort.

Deputies knocked on the door for several minutes, but Ocasio refused to come out, saying "Who the **** is the Polk County Sheriff's Office?"

Judd said Ocasio finally opened the door to his room, and the security guard confirmed he was the person who shoved him. After arresting Ocasio, deputies learned he was a Chicago police officer.

"Now he knows who the Polk County Sheriff's Office is when we put him in the Polk County Jail. I bet the people of Chicago are not happy with him using racial slurs, and battering somebody, and giving our deputies a hard time," Judd said. "It would have been a lot better for him if he'd just been nice and cooperated. He learned a new lesson in Polk County, Florida."

Ocasio was charged with battery, and released on $1,000 bond on Friday, according to jail records.

He has been with the Chicago Police Department since August 2023. He was relieved of his police powers after his arrest, and has been placed on desk duty, according to CPD.