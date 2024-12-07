CPD officers help deliver Christmas gifts to families of fallen comrades for annual "Operation Santa"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police officers spent Saturday keeping their promise to look out for the families of their fallen brothers and sisters, while spreading a little Christmas joy.

Santa and Mrs. Claus got a police escort as they delivered presents to the families of fallen officers for this year's Operation Santa, organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Officers and their friends and families helped Santa and Mrs. Claus deliver presents and holiday cheer to the families of officers who were killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

Those deliveries meant the world to Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. and his young son. Yanez was wounded in the same shooting that killed Officer Ella French in 2021.

"He's so excited," Yanez said of his son's reaction on Saturday. "I mean, like, the last week-and-a-half he was saying, 'Santa's coming with all the police officers,' and in this quiet neighborhood, it's amazing when you see all the police officers come, and I'm sure the neighbors are going to be, like, 'What's going on? What's going on?'"

This year, the foundation gave Christmas gifts to 26 children from 20 different families.

This is the 20th year that the memorial foundation has held Operation Santa.