Chicago police issue alert of multiple South Side sidewalk robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents on the city's South Side about a series of sidewalk armed robberies this month.

At least five incidents occurred in the Douglas and Oakland neighborhoods where thieves walked up to people, pointed a gun, and took off with their property.

Incident times and locations:

500 block of East 33rd Place on Oct. 6, at 3:00 a.m.

3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Oct. 8, at 12:50 p.m.

400 block of East 33rd Street on Oct. 15, at 10:15 p.m.

200 block of East 32nd Street on Oct. 21, at 8:30 p.m.

3400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Oct. 22, at 9:45 p.m.

Police said the number of robbers varies from one to five African American men wearing black clothing and ski masks.

Residents were advised to:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Report suspicious activity immediately

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.