Chicago police issue alert of multiple South Side sidewalk robberies
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents on the city's South Side about a series of sidewalk armed robberies this month.
At least five incidents occurred in the Douglas and Oakland neighborhoods where thieves walked up to people, pointed a gun, and took off with their property.
Incident times and locations:
- 500 block of East 33rd Place on Oct. 6, at 3:00 a.m.
- 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Oct. 8, at 12:50 p.m.
- 400 block of East 33rd Street on Oct. 15, at 10:15 p.m.
- 200 block of East 32nd Street on Oct. 21, at 8:30 p.m.
- 3400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Oct. 22, at 9:45 p.m.
Police said the number of robbers varies from one to five African American men wearing black clothing and ski masks.
Residents were advised to:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.