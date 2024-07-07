Watch CBS News
Chicago Police investigate Lincoln Park smash-and-grab

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Burglar rams Jeep into Lincoln Park smoke shop
Burglar rams Jeep into Lincoln Park smoke shop 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating an early morning smash-and-grab on the city's North Side. 

Burglars rammed a Jeep into a Smoke Valley smoke shop in Lincoln Park. 

Officers say it happened around 6 a.m. near North and Clybourne. 

It is unclear what the burglars stole, but officials say they left the SUV at the scene and then ran away. 

One resident who has been living above the smoke shop for two years said this has happened before. 

The neighbor said the owners of the smoke shop put up a gate after the first time it happened. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

