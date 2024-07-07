Chicago Police investigate Lincoln Park smash-and-grab

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating an early morning smash-and-grab on the city's North Side.

Burglars rammed a Jeep into a Smoke Valley smoke shop in Lincoln Park.

Officers say it happened around 6 a.m. near North and Clybourne.

It is unclear what the burglars stole, but officials say they left the SUV at the scene and then ran away.

One resident who has been living above the smoke shop for two years said this has happened before.

The neighbor said the owners of the smoke shop put up a gate after the first time it happened.

So far, no arrests have been made.