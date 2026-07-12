Chicago police investigate gunfire involving officers in Grant Park

Chicago police early Sunday were investigating gunfire involving one of their own officers in Grant Park in downtown Chicago.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed early Sunday morning that it was responding to an officer-involved shooting in the area of Columbus and Balbo drives.

Chicago police as of 6:30 a.m. had not released any information about the incident. But the scene was active as of that time, with Balbo Drive closed from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive and police putting up multiple stretches of red crime scene tape.

Police dispatch audio indicated that there were up to 25 cars involved in drag racing in the area, and an escalation followed between those involved in the drag racing and Chicago police, with fireworks being thrown at police cars.

A "10-1" was called for emergency backup, and dispatch audio indicated one officer fired a weapon. No ambulances were requested.

It was not clear whether anyone was struck by gunfire or injured.

COPA advised that anyone with information related to the incident should call 312-746-3609.