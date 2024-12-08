Chicago police seek to identify man in Lincoln Square burglary

CHICAGO (CBS)—Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary in the Lincoln Square neighborhood last month.

Surveillance photos captured the suspect, who they said entered a yard in the 1800 block of West Balmoral Avenue on Nov. 29 around 2:30 a.m. He then proceeded to enter the garage by the side door and opened the overhead garage door.

The suspect took two adult bikes and 1 electric cargo bike, as well as DEWALT tools and chargers, and left the scene by foot through the alley.

The man was last wearing a distinctive jacket with yellow stripes and appeared to be wearing glasses.

Police are reminding the public:

Ensure all doors and gates are locked.

Always be aware of your surroundings

Dial 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity immediately

Never pursue a fleeing assailant

Provide the information to the police

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.