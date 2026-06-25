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Chicago police warn of Far South Side burglary pattern in which thieves come through drywall

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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Chicago police on Thursday issued a community alert about a rash of burglaries on the city's Far South Side.

In each incident, the burglars broke into a business by breaking through the drywall of the neighboring property, police said.

The burglars have taken cellphones, clothes, and shoes.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

  • A business in the 300 block of East 103rd Street, Roseland, at midnight the morning of Sunday, June 2.
  • A clothing store in the 2300 block of West 95th Street, Beverly, at 2 a.m. Monday, June 22.
  • A Boost Mobile store in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street, Washington Heights, at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.

Anyone with information should contact Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-2-011.

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