Chicago police warn of Far South Side burglary pattern in which thieves come through drywall

Chicago police on Thursday issued a community alert about a rash of burglaries on the city's Far South Side.

In each incident, the burglars broke into a business by breaking through the drywall of the neighboring property, police said.

The burglars have taken cellphones, clothes, and shoes.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

A business in the 300 block of East 103rd Street, Roseland, at midnight the morning of Sunday, June 2.

A clothing store in the 2300 block of West 95th Street, Beverly, at 2 a.m. Monday, June 22.

A Boost Mobile store in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street, Washington Heights, at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.

Anyone with information should contact Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-2-011.