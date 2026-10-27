Chicago police rush to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High in Bronzeville after threat; boy found with fireworks

Police rushed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday morning after they said a teenage boy posted something threatening on social media.

Chicago police said at 9:09 a.m., a 15-year-old boy posted an image on social media referring to having explosives at a school. Officers came to the school at 4445 S. Drexel Blvd., found the boy, and discovered he was carrying unused fireworks, police said.

Officers took the fireworks, and cleared the building of any explosives, police said. Police also recovered unused fireworks from the 600 block of East 51st Street.

At the school, which is part of the Chicago Public Schools system, principal Dr. Brian Kelly issued a letter to families saying the social media post had "language that resembled a potential threat to our school," but it turned out there was no threat and everyone was safe.

"While I cannot share further details for privacy reasons, please know that we will always take situations like this very seriously to ensure the safety of our school community," Kelly wrote. "As a reminder, if you are ever made aware of a potential safety concern related to our school, I ask that you please notify us immediately so we can properly respond."

Police did not specify whether the boy with the fireworks was taken into custody.