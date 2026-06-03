Chicago police looking for group in CTA bus attack in West Englewood

Chicago police are looking for a group of people who attacked two passengers on a CTA bus in West Englewood.

Police said the attack happened just after 3:30 p.m. while the bus was in the 6400 block of South Ashland Avenue on May 8.

Police said five suspects were involved in the incident and captured on the bus's security camera. They released photos from the security footage Wednesday.

Three of the suspects are female, two are male. One of the males is wearing a black coat and black pants, the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. One of the girls has braids and was wearing a black coat and red shirt, another wore a pink bonnet and black shirt, and the third wore a white shirt.

Their ages were not immediately known.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447.