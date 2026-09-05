2 Chicago police officers among 4 injured in crash involving possible stolen car on North Side

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash with a car believed to be stolen in Chicago's Rogers Park on Friday night.

Chicago police said officers attempted a traffic stop, in the 2000 block of West Birchwood, on a red Toyota matching the description of a car that was reported stolen.

Police said the driver of the sedan drove off and hit a Chicago police squad car.

Shortly after, police said the Toyota then hit a Volkswagen SUV in the 7400 block of North Sheridan Road around 7:15 p.m. The impact of the crash caused the SUV to go on the curb and hit a 24-year-old pedestrian.

Police said the driver of the Toyota and a passenger were taken into custody.

Police said two officers were taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The 25-year-old male driver of the SUV was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

The 24-year-old pedestrian was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

Police said charges are pending.