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2 Chicago police officers among 4 injured in crash involving possible stolen car on North Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash with a car believed to be stolen in Chicago's Rogers Park on Friday night. 

Chicago police said officers attempted a traffic stop, in the 2000 block of West Birchwood, on a red Toyota matching the description of a car that was reported stolen. 

Police said the driver of the sedan drove off and hit a Chicago police squad car. 

Shortly after, police said the Toyota then hit a Volkswagen SUV in the 7400 block of North Sheridan Road around 7:15 p.m. The impact of the crash caused the SUV to go on the curb and hit a 24-year-old pedestrian. 

Police said the driver of the Toyota and a passenger were taken into custody. 

Police said two officers were taken to a local hospital in fair condition. 

The 25-year-old male driver of the SUV  was taken to  Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition. 

The 24-year-old pedestrian was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.  

Police said charges are pending. 

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