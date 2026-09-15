Chicago police issue alert about man who groped woman on Loop CTA platform

Chicago police on Tuesday issued a community alert after a man groped a woman on a CTA Red Line subway platform downtown.

Police said at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, the man approached a 25-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks on a Chicago Transit Authority platform in the 100 block of North State Street — the address of the Lake Red Line stop.

Police said the groper was wearing dark clothing and had on a dark-colored backpack with a Champion logo.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information was asked to call Chicago police Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JK412912.