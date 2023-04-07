Chicago police close in on 7-Eleven robbery suspects in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police in the Lawndale neighborhood close in on a home searching for suspects they say hit up two 7-Eleven stores among other crimes.

Our crews were on the scene early this morning near Lexington and Kenneth as officers monitored the home both on the ground and overhead in a helicopter.

Police say the men got out of a gray Hyundai sedan in the alley and ran into the home but they weren't able to locate them. So now, their search continues.

Last week, we told you about a spree of robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores.

Police responded to 13 robberies on the North and West sides of the cities.

It happened Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of last week - with the thieves hitting at least four stores in each spree.

Police have not confirmed if any of the robberies are connected.