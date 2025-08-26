Chicago's Polar Express train canceled for holiday season this year

Chicago's Polar Express train rides won't be running in Chicago this holiday season.

Organizers posted the news on Facebook, blaming street reconstruction above Union Station for the cancellation. They said they know how important the experience is for families and hope to return in the future.

Event Announcement 📢 We regret to announce that THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride will not operate in Chicago in 2025 due to... Posted by THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Ride - Chicago Union Station on Thursday, August 21, 2025

The experience was also cancelled in 2022 due to staff shortages.

The closest Polar Express experiences are available in Monticello, Illinois, near Champaign, and Green Bay, Wisconsin. For more information, visit PolarExpressRide.com.