Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra performing one-night-only Ghostbusters concert at Auditorium Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's something strange coming to the Auditorium Theatre.

The Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra is performing songs from the hit movie, "Ghostbusters."

The orchestra will perform the songs from the 1984 film while the movie plays on the big screen.

Before the show, guests are invited to enjoy trick or treating, a costume contest, photo ops, and more.

This is a one-night-only performance.

It all kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. at the Auditorium Theatre near Ida B Wells and Michigan Avenue. 

