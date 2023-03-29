Chicago Park District's Easter season activities begin today

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District's Easter season events begin Wednesday.

Most of the gatherings include Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts, treats and prizes. The first Bunny Hop is Wednesday in Welles Park in Lincoln Square. There are 2 sessions, from 10am until 11am, and from 11:30am until 12:30pm. Admission is ten dollars and pre-registration is recommended.

Check out the events below that take place through April 8:

Bunny Hop at Welles

Flashlight Egg Hunt at Sheridan

Bunny Hop and Fun Run at Durkin

Egg Hunt at Commercial Club

Egg Hunt at Austin Town Hall

Egg Hunt at West Lawn

Egg Hunt at Galewood

Egg Hunt at Hollywood

Egg Hunt at Grand Crossing

Community Egg Hunt at Hamlin

Egg Hunt at Sheridan

Mad Hatter at Berger

Egg Hunt at Eugene Field

Candy n' Cottontails Eggcitement at Kennicott

For more information just go to chicagoparkdistrict.com, and look under events.