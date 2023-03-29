Chicago Park District's Easter season activities begin today
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District's Easter season events begin Wednesday.
Most of the gatherings include Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts, treats and prizes. The first Bunny Hop is Wednesday in Welles Park in Lincoln Square. There are 2 sessions, from 10am until 11am, and from 11:30am until 12:30pm. Admission is ten dollars and pre-registration is recommended.
Check out the events below that take place through April 8:
Flashlight Egg Hunt at Sheridan
Bunny Hop and Fun Run at Durkin
Candy n' Cottontails Eggcitement at Kennicott
For more information just go to chicagoparkdistrict.com, and look under events.
