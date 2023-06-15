Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District approves permit for Riot Fest in Douglass Park this September

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Riot Fest will be returning to Douglass Park this summer.

Some neighbors near the park in North Lawndale have been complaining about the crowds and the damage left behind in past years – and had urged city leaders to pull the permit for Riot Fest.

But the Chicago Park District on Wednesday decided to approve the music festival for the weekend of Sept. 15.

Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, The Cure, and Death Cab for Cutie are among the headliners for the festival this year.

Some of the of other iconic acts on the bill include Tegan and Sara, The Dresden Dolls, Flogging Molly, Ani DiFranco, and even Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 9:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

