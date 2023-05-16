Watch CBS News
Riot Fest 2023: Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, The Cure among headliners
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, and The Cure are among the headliners announced on Friday for Riot Fest.

The Punk Rock festival returns to Douglass Park from September 15 through the 17th.

Foo Fighters and Turnstile are the headliners for Friday, Sept. 15. The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age are the headliners for Saturday, Sept. 16. The Cure and The Mars Volta headline the final day on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Click here for the full Riot Fest lineup.

Presale tickets are sold out, but general ticket sales kick off at 10 a.m. 

May 16, 2023

