Chicago Park District boxing program builds skills, confidence in young people

Young athletes across Chicago were gearing up Wednesday for their next bouts in the Chicago Park District's Citywide Boxing Showcase.

Some of the young fighters and their coach spoke with CBS News Chicago about the impact the program has inside and outside the ring.

Inside one of the gyms at the Humboldt Park Cultural Center and Fieldhouse, the walls are adorned with the legacy that boxing coach Johnny Plaza Jr. has built over nearly half a century.

"I've been coaching now for 49 years," Plaza said.

Plaza, 71, became a staple in Chicago's boxing community long ago.

"I have kids that I taught their fathers how to box, and they're bringing their kids to me to learn how to box too," he said.

Plaza continues to pass on his knowledge to the next generation and the one after that. Marco Colon, 14, is taking up boxing with Plaza now, as is Eugene Garcia, 18.

Both teens say the sport has had a positive impact on them.

"It makes me feel more confident in myself," said Eugene.

"I think boxing is just helping me more towards being more consistent and disciplined," said Marco.

On top of training with Plaza, the two teens participate in the Chicago Park District's Citywide Boxing Showcase.

The events give youth amateur boxers from the city's 22 boxing gyms a chance to show their skills in a competitive atmosphere.

"When you win a fight, it's the best feeling in the world," said Eugene. "You feel like you're on top of the world."

"Whenever you win, it's just you feel like, so proud of yourself," added Marco. "You feel accomplished."

Coach Plaza believes the Park District's boxing programs and showcase events are an important outlet for the city's young people.

"Their health is the most important thing for them to keep up in order to do this sport," said Plaza, "and it's great for them as young kids."

Eugene said Coach Plaza has taught him not to be afraid. Marco said the coach has given him more confidence.

Indeed, the lessons go beyond the ring and beyond boxing.

"The best part of this whole thing is watching a kid that doesn't know anything, and comes in and starts picking it up — and then you see him grow," said Coach Plaza.

The Chicago Park District's Citywide Boxing Showcase events are happening on most Thursday nights throughout the summer at parks and sites throughout the city, including at Daley Plaza downtown. The next one is at Ogden Park on Thursday night.

A full schedule can be found at the Chicago Park District website.