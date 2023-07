Police fire shots during traffic stop in Englewood, officer wounded in hand Interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller said at 7:40 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue when an officer was shot. Police said the suspect vehicle reversed, striking the squad car, and fled the scene. "During the incident, officers discharged their firearms," according to a police news release. Police did not report that any shots were fired at officers.