Despite past teen takeovers, Chicago neighborhood festivals go on with the shows

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has reported on some suburban events canceled over the last few weeks because of security issues.

But plenty is still happening as planned. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from the Taste of Randolph" with more on what organizers are doing to keep things going.

The Taste of Randolph took place here last year. Organizers say after missing two years during the pandemic, nothing was going to stop it from happening this weekend.

"We have activities for kids. We have installations from visit Savanah, Georgia to Moet Chandon. For kids, we have balloon artists and caricature artists. We have a petting zoo of music from Merit School of Music," said Julie Darling from the West Loop Community Organization.

With the exception of two years during the pandemic, the Taste of Randolph has taken place every Father's Day weekend in Chicago on Randolph, between Peoria and Racine.

A fight-filled teenage takeover of a carnival in Tinley Park last month led to Chicago Ridge canceling Ridge Fest because of safety concerns.

Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Evergreen Park canceled its carnival, in response to the chaos that played out in Tinley Park too. Organizers at Taste of Randolph said those scenes were not going to lead to a cancellation here.

"We've taken every security measure. We have the 12th district police department here on site. We have extra tactical units on site, on the perimeter. We also have undercover officers here on the grounds," said Darling.

The St. Sabina Summer Peace Rally & March will start at 7:00 Friday night at 78th Place and Throop. This is the 14th year for the rally.

"I understand those who say they're afraid of something happening. We've seen so much violence. Things break out at events. I get that, but I don't embrace that," said Pastor Michael Pfleger of the Faith Community of Saint Sabina.

The theme of this year's march is "A gun is not the answer. Save the Children."

"My thing is this we either let fear paralyze us and we close into ourselves. Or we got to motivate us. We got to do more. We have to be the presence in the neighborhood. Not fear. Not the violence."

Pfleger added" Have your barbecues. Have your block parties. We've got to be out there and we've got to create the presence. So that those who wish to do evil are afraid of us."

Special guest speakers at the Friday rally will be G Herbo and Grammy award winner J Ivy. Here at Taste of Randolph, Digable Planets will be performing at 9 o'clock on the West Stage.

