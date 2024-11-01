Chicago Muslim civil rights group calls for state senator's resignation over social media posts

Muslim leaders call for Illinois state senator to resign over anti-Muslim social post

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CAIR Chicago, a Muslim civil rights group, is demanding the resignation of Illinois state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) for promoting anti-Muslim and anti-Arab messages on social media.

On its website, CAIR posted screen grabs of Feigenholtz's posts on X, formerly Twitter.

In one comment, Feigenholtz called someone a "truth-sayer" after he criticized Westerners who praise Islam and claimed that Muslims treat women like cattle.

In a separate post on Facebook, Feigenholtz shared a quote from a former Israeli official about Arabs and Israelis killing each other's children.

"In 20 years of this work, the statements shared by Senator Feigenholtz stand out as among the most extreme I have seen from a public official," said CAIR-Chicago executive director Ahmed Rehab.

In a statement, Feigenholtz apologized for the comment:

"Earlier this week, I made a comment on an individual's social media account that has hurt and offended members of our community. "I made a mistake and, as a result, I shared a message I do not believe in. It was never my intention to reply to – let alone amplify – that individual's inflammatory remarks. "Everyone deserves to feel heard and respected, especially by their elected leaders. I apologize for the pain my action has caused, and I will work with my staff and colleagues to ensure this does not happen again."

Feigenholtz's 6th Illinois Senate District covers much of the North Side—including parts of River North, the Gold Coast, Old Town, Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Roscoe Village, North Center, Lincoln Square, Ravenswood Manor, and parts of Uptown.

The social posts with which Feigenholtz was associated have been removed.