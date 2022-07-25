Watch CBS News
Chicago music festivals in full swing through September

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is in full swing and so is the line-up at Millennium Park.

Three more of Chicago's beloved music fests are coming up, as we get closer into fall. The Chicago Jazz Festival returns September 1st at Millennium Park along with neighborhood jazz concerts starting August 23rd.

The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference starts on September 15 and the World Music Festival Chicago begins on September 30.

Admission to all three events is free. You can find the lineups by clicking here or go to MillenniumPark.org.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 11:50 AM

