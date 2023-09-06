Chicago migrants to head to Greektown hostel as early as Friday

Chicago migrants to head to Greektown hostel as early as Friday

Chicago migrants to head to Greektown hostel as early as Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest on the migrant crisis in Chicago is centered in the Greektown community.

Another shelter could open soon there, and some residents there are not exactly rolling out the welcome mat.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports the scene has been played out several times.

The community meeting began early Wednesday evening at a packed house in West Loop.

Many people in the room are trying to understand how and why the city picked their neighborhood to make the next migrant shelter.

The Parthenon Guest House on Halsted in Greektown is where migrants will move in. The city has a one-year contract to rent rooms as early as Friday. It will become the 18th shelter the city will oversee.

Last week, there were still 1,700 migrants still sleeping in police stations, with bus loads still coming in weekly.

While most people understand a need, everyone is unhappy with the lack or no notice the city has given this community, including 34th Ward Alderman Bill Conway.

"I've been broadly frustrated with the lack of notice or lack of detail that's been provided by the mayor's office on this," Conway said. "I do want to reassure people that the Parthenon Guest House was used as a shelter for over 100 migrants last year and it was done without incident that most people were not aware."