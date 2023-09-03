New plan from City of Chicago would move some migrants to a hostel in Greektown

New plan from City of Chicago would move some migrants to a hostel in Greektown

New plan from City of Chicago would move some migrants to a hostel in Greektown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new plan in Chicago would move migrants into a hostel in the city's Greektown neighborhood. The city says it is trying to alleviate crowding in some police stations, some with people's belongings piled up, children's toys on the sdiewalk and walls of suitcases.

The migrants could move into the hostel, which is called the Parthenon Guest House, in less than a week. Ald. Bill Conway (34th) says he didn't ask for this, which is why he is holding a meeting in a couple of days.

"Though this is not my choice, and I'm disappointed at the short notice of this plan, I understand our responsibility as a welcoming city to work together given the present situation," he said in a statement.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) is the chair of the city's Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee, which is described on the city's website as having "jurisdiction over all matters relating to refugees living in Chicago."

"I think the reality is because the crisis is what it is, ultimately everyone in every neighborhood has to share some responsibility in taking this on. But when we don't frame it that way, people don't understand the scale," said Vasquez.

This isn't the first time migrants have been housed at this specific hostel. The Parthenon Guest House was previously used as a temporary migrant shelter from October 2022 through February 2023.

Migrants have packed the 12th Police District and many other police stations.

The city says currently, about 6,500 migrants are staying at 16 city-run shelters. The goal is to get migrants, who are continuing to arrive in Chicago, out of the police station lobbies.

"We're talking about over 13,000 new arrivals, 6,500 of them in shelters, 1,800 of them being minors, another 1,700 that are sleeping at police stations and airports," Vasquez said.

CBS has reported on several migrant housing stories. Friday was move-in day for 375 migrants who found a new home at a Hyde Park Hotel.

"It really has gotten to the scale where the City of Chicago is doing everything it can to find capacity," Vasquez said.

The meeting will be held Wednesday at 5:30 at the Merit School of Music.