Chicago migrant communities worried about what's next after immigration enforcement efforts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With targeted immigration enforcement operations under way in Chicago Sunday, migrants said they were fearful of what might happen next.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said with the U.S. Department of Justice coming to Chicago for the enforcement operations, the fear is heightened that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will target schools, hospitals, and churches.

Meanwhile, one Pilsen neighborhood church decided to hold its service with added security Sunday.

"When you trust in God, we're protected — and that's faith," said Louis Calderone, a member of the Lincoln United Methodist Church. "So it's very important not to be afraid."

The congregants were gathered for Sunday Session service, an English-language church service where activists in their own communities can worship 22nd Place and Damen Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The church moved its Spanish-language service online Sunday because of fear Chicago would be made an example for deportation.

Extra security was added for the service Sunday — including metal detector wands. The Rev. Tanya Lozano-Washington said this was because the church was visited by an extremist group this week.

"Anti-immigrant group who harassed my mother, who's the pastor of the Spanish service — they showed up here from California," said Lozano-Washington, "and so because they approached our church, and they videotaped my mother and her licenses plate, we just know it's time to like really take our security seriously."

Rev. Lozano-Washington said the church has 25 young volunteers who secure the premises.

"We meet on a weekly basis. We study political education. We make that sure people understand what their roles are," Lozano-Washington said. "We have a minister of defense, who I'm very confident was able to train us and make sure that we're ready for this moment."

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez was in attendance at the service Sunday. Soon after service was over, he took to the streets in Little Village.

"We understand there has been the DOJ and immigrations coming into the city to cause chaos and panic in our communities," Sigcho-Lopez said, "so we've been going door to door, talking to people in our community about their rights."

Sigcho-Lopez passed out flyers that read, "Don't open for ICE."

"This is about making sure that we inform our community not to be scared," the alderman said, "that we need to make sure that we are here to protect our neighbors."

Sigcho-Lopez said one of the vendors in the Discount Mall in Little Village said he has lost some sales, as people are staying home because they are afraid to leave the house.