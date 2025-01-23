Watch CBS News
Church in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on alert amid immigration crackdown fears

By Traci Maloney

/ CBS Chicago

Pilsen church on alert with President Trump's deportation warning
Pilsen church on alert with President Trump's deportation warning 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With President Trump having announced plans for an immigration crackdown, a church in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is on alert.

Pastor Emma Lozano said her members at the Lincoln United Methodist Church, 2009 W. 22nd Pl., are anxious.

The church used to provide sanctuary for migrants facing deportation. Lozano is now worried this practice could make the church a target for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"When you deport a loved one, it affects all of us. It affects the entire community," Lozano said, "and we feel like that we are a target right now."

Lozano has spent many years focusing on ministry for immigrants as spiritual leader at Lincoln United Methodist and its sister church, Adalberto United Methodist Church in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. She served in the role with her husband, Chicago activist Rev. Walter "Slim" Coleman, until Coleman died in April of last year.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that President Trump's new immigration policy will allow deportation agents to make arrests in churches and schools.

