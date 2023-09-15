Chicago police prepare for busy weekend, heavy traffic expected

CHICAGO (CBS) – This weekend in Chicago is expected to be busy with several events, including celebrations for Mexican Independence Day.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the latest on what you need to know.

This weekend in Chicago, the Mexican Independence Day Parade is taking place on Saturday. There's also Riot Fest on the West Side and a 50 Cent concert at the United Center on Saturday.

"So this is really the perfect storm for weekend traffic," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). "There's going to be a lot of traffic anyway, and then you factor in the potential car caravans along with the parade. It's a recipe for gridlock."

Last year, as people gathered downtown to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, the large crowds brought traffic to a standstill. Motorists converged on Lake Shore Drive, creating a parking lot.

Hopkins said he's been working closely with 18th District police and that CPD is prepared. The department has canceled days off for officers and redeployed resources.

"We are going to have a very strong show of force, not only downtown but in the outlying neighborhoods as well," he said.

The alderman added that police have learned car clubs are planning to have side shows in the city.

"There's talk that they will be coming downtown to try to take advantage of the confusion and the chaos and takeover intersections with some of the stunts that we've seen before involving flammable liquids, fireworks, things of that nature," Hopkins said. "If that happens, the Chicago police are prepared to make arrests, and they're prepared to impound vehicles."

As of Friday afternoon, Illinois State Police do not plan to close any entrance and exit ramps on the expressways leading into downtown. Hopkins said that could change if it's needed.