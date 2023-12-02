2 Chicago men charged in armed robbery on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery on the city's South Side Thursday morning.

Jaylan Jackson, 18, and Dangelo Jackson, 21, were charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. Dangelo received an additional charge of having narcotics.

Both men were taken into custody by members of the Chicago Police Department around 10:37 a.m., in the 2500 block of West Flournoy Street and 500 block of South Campbell Avenue respectively.

They were identified as the offenders who took property from four other men between the ages of 21 and 62 at gunpoint, in the 3700 block of South Lituanica Avenue.

Both are due to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information is immediately available.