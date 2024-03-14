98 Chicago migrants placed in quarantine hotel after measles exposure

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 98 migrants have been placed in quarantine for measles exposure at a Chicago-area hotel set up by the State of Illinois.

Of those 98 migrants, 48 of them are children.

They have all been exposed to measles and will stay in the hotel for 21 days.

The hotel is not open to public. It is only being used as a quarantine shelter.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 10 confirmed cases of measles in Chicago – all but two of which are linked to the city's largest migrant shelter at 2248 S. Halsted St. in Pilsen.

Officials have about 900 measles vaccinations have been given at the Pilsen migrant shelter since this past weekend – amounting to everyone eligible for the vaccine, and ringing the percentage of people immune to measles at the shelter up to 95 percent or more.

Those who were exposed, or who are especially vulnerable and cannot be vaccinated – such as pregnant women – are the ones who needed to be relocated.

Previously, Mayor Brandon Johnson said the quarantine period is 20 days.