Chicago mayor in D.C. in push for federal funding amid migrant crisis

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington DC to ask the Biden administration for more help with the city's migrant crisis.

Johnson is joining mayors from Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York who are all pushing for more federal funding.

This trip comes as the mayor faces some opposition at home.

Some of that opposition will come in the form of a protest Thursday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Community activists will speak out against the city's plan to build a base camp for migrants on 115th and Halsted.

The Committee on Housing and Real Estate earlier this week backed a proposal to have the city purchase a 6.5-acre site from Jewel parent company Albertson's for $1 to use the site to set up a so-called "base camp" of winterized tents for up to 1,400 asylum seekers.

Community activists argue it's a safety issue.

They also want to file an injunction against the city.

Meanwhile, the Johnson Administration has been tight-lipped about reports that the old Museum of Broadcast Communication in River North could be used to house migrants.

The mayor was asked about it three times Wednesday and he wouldn't budge, only saying his team is looking at lots of spaces.

There'll be a special City Council meeting Thursday. Members will discuss that push as well as to let voters decide if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.