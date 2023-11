Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson in D.C. to urge Congress for funding to address migrant crisis Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington, D.C. to ask the Biden administration for more help with the city's migrant crisis. Johnson joined mayors from Denver, Houston, and Los Angeles, who are all pushing for more federal funding. He said the full wraparound services for thousands of migrants in Chicago are costing the city $40 million per month, a figure that is not sustainable.