Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson takes tour of Woodlawn as people deal with heat, quality-of-life concerns

In the midst of the heat wave that has settled on Chicago this week, Mayor Brandon Johnson joined workers from various city departments to check on people dealing with the heat.

"I know it's hot, but that's what Summertime Chi is all about," Mayor Johnson said as he toured the Woodlawn community. "We're going to show up for one another, protect one another, we're going to deliver on behalf of the people of Chicago."

Mayor Johnson went door-to-door in Woodlawn to check on people dealing with the heat. He visited neighbors and thanked first responders at a stop at 67th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.

The mayor is working to address concerns among residents of the 6th Ward, which includes parts of Chatham, Park Manor, and Woodlawn.

The effort, under the banner of Operation ChiWorks, also involves addressing quality-of-life concerns such as public safety and crime prevention, overgrown weeds and debris, sidewalk and paving concerns, potholes, abandoned and vacant buildings, fire hydrants and other water infrastructure, fire prevention, emergency preparedness, and pet-related services.

For the heat, the city has set up libraries, police stations, and senior centers for cooling centers for people who don't have air.