Chicago Marathon race expo and packet pickup open at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of runners are gearing up for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, but first they'll get a little help to run in comfort and style.

The Abbott Health and Fitness Expo kicks off Thursday morning at McCormick Place. More than 160 exhibitors will offer the latest in footwear, apparel, nutrition, and tech.

Runners also will be able to pick up their marathon packets, which include safety pins, timing devices, gear check tags, running shirts, and a participant bag.

Packet pickup will be available at Hall D at McCormick Place Lakeside Center while the expo is open on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 pm., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Packet pickup will not be available on race day on Sunday. The expo is free and open to the public.

Ahead of the marathon, road closures are underway as crews prepare for the race.

Jackson Drive is closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Parts of Balbo Drive and Columbus will begin to close on Thursday. By Friday, parts of Columbus Drive, Congress Plaza on Michigan Avenue, Ida Be. Wells, and Jackson Drive will begin to close.

You can find a full list of closures here. You can find the anticipated street opening times here and a map of the race here.

The marathon will take place on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. The wheelchair start will be at 7:20 a.m.

24 Bacm Course Map on Scribd