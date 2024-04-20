Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and seriously wounding another man in the Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday.

Donnell Payne, 35, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Chicago police say around 7:10 p.m., a 19-year-old man was arguing with another man, later identified as Payne, in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue. During this, Payne allegedly pulled out a firearm, fired multiple shots in the victim's direction, and then left the scene in a gray vehicle.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Payne was taken into custody about 30 minutes later, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.