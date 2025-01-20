Chicago man charged with selling crack cocaine, possessing gun in Naperville, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill (CBS) — A man was charged accused of selling crack cocaine in Naperville following a two-month-long investigation, according to police.

Deonte Bell, 23, of Chicago, was arrested last Tuesday and was charged with one felony count of armed violence and two felony counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

Members of the Naperville Police Department's Special Operations Group arrested Bell after he allegedly sold cocaine within Naperville's jurisdiction on two occasions, police said.

At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of more than one but less than 15 grams of cocaine, as well as a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Bell was later taken to the DuPage County Jail.

No further information was immediately available.