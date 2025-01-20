Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with selling crack cocaine, possessing gun in Naperville, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NAPERVILLE, Ill (CBS) — A man was charged accused of selling crack cocaine in Naperville following a two-month-long investigation, according to police.

Deonte Bell, 23, of Chicago, was arrested last Tuesday and was charged with one felony count of armed violence and two felony counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

Members of the Naperville Police Department's Special Operations Group arrested Bell after he allegedly sold cocaine within Naperville's jurisdiction on two occasions, police said.  

At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of more than one but less than 15 grams of cocaine, as well as a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Bell was later taken to the DuPage County Jail.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.