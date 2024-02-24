Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged accused of robbing Chicago Northwest Side business

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with allegedly robbing a business in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

Tyrese Green, 18, was arrested on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Barry Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Police said Green was identified as one of the offenders who, less than 30 minutes earlier, robbed a business in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road.

Responding officers quickly located Green and he was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly, police said.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 9:13 AM CST

