Chicago man charged in connection to road rage shooting on northbound I-94 ramp

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged in connection to a road-rage-related expressway shooting, Illinois State Police announced Sunday.

Steven Moore, 30, was charged with three counts of attempted murder.  

ISP said on Friday, just after 11 a.m., troopers responded to the shooting on the northbound I-94 ramp to westbound I-290, where someone in the suspect's vehicle fired shots – striking the victim's vehicle several times.

The victim was not struck, but the suspect's vehicle left the scene.

The vehicle was later identified following an investigation. Agents found the vehicle, and Moore was taken into custody, ISP said.

Moore is being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending a detention hearing. 

ISP reminds the public not to engage in road rage situations but to call 911 and/or go to the nearest police station to report it. 

First published on April 28, 2024 / 11:48 AM CDT

