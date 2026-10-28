Chicago man charged with posing as basketball coach, grooming 15-year-old boy

A man from Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood posed as a basketball coach to groom a teenage boy for sexual purposes, Chicago police alleged Thursday.

Andre Jackson, 56, was taken into custody by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday at the Calumet District police station.

He was charged with one felony count each of indecent solicitation and indecent solicitation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming.

Police said earlier this year, he presented himself as a basketball coach and committed "acts of indecent solicitation and grooming" of a 15-year-old boy over the course of several months.

Jackson was due for a detention hearing Wednesday.

Police did not release further details.