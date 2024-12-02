Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with leaving crash scene on I-94 in August

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash on Interstate 94 earlier this year.

Karris A. Turner, 35, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Illinois State Police said on Aug. 11, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on the northbound express lanes of I-94 at 43rd Street.

Troopers learned that the driver of a gray Hyundai, later identified as Turner, one of the vehicles involved in the crash, had left the scene.  

An arrest warrant was issued for Turner, and he was taken into custody on Nov. 30 by the Chicago Police Department during a traffic stop.

Turner is being held at the Chicago Police Department until his first court hearing. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.