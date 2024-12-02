Chicago man charged with leaving crash scene on I-94 in August

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash on Interstate 94 earlier this year.

Karris A. Turner, 35, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Illinois State Police said on Aug. 11, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on the northbound express lanes of I-94 at 43rd Street.

Troopers learned that the driver of a gray Hyundai, later identified as Turner, one of the vehicles involved in the crash, had left the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Turner, and he was taken into custody on Nov. 30 by the Chicago Police Department during a traffic stop.

Turner is being held at the Chicago Police Department until his first court hearing.