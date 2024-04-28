Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with shooting another during argument inside Washington Park apartment

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged after he shot another man during an argument inside a Washington Park apartment Saturday morning.

Miram Chapman, 42, was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.

Chicago police said Chapman was identified as the person who shot and wounded a man, 24, during an argument and threatened a woman, 45, around 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue.

The victim was shot in the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Chapman was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 8:09 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.