Chicago man charged with shooting another during argument inside Washington Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged after he shot another man during an argument inside a Washington Park apartment Saturday morning.

Miram Chapman, 42, was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.

Chicago police said Chapman was identified as the person who shot and wounded a man, 24, during an argument and threatened a woman, 45, around 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue.

The victim was shot in the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Chapman was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.