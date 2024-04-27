Watch CBS News
Argument leads to man shot inside Chicago South Side apartment

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot inside an apartment in the Washington Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue around 3 a.m., according to police.

The victim, 24, was arguing with a known male inside the apartment when he was shot in the lower back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The shooter was arrested, and a handgun was recovered.

Area 1 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

April 27, 2024

