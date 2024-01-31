Chicago man charged with carjacking 40-year-old in South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with carjacking another man in the South Shore neighborhood this week.
Kendall Johnson, 51, was arrested just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday by Chicago police in the 1500 block of East 65th Street. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.
CPD said that moments before, Johnson took a car from the victim while indicating he was armed with a firearm, in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue.
He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.