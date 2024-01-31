Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with carjacking 40-year-old in South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with carjacking another man in the South Shore neighborhood this week.

Kendall Johnson, 51, was arrested just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday by Chicago police in the 1500 block of East 65th Street. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

CPD said that moments before, Johnson took a car from the victim while indicating he was armed with a firearm, in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on January 31, 2024 / 9:24 AM CST

