Chicago man charged in shooting of woman, 24, in Greater Grand Crossing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged in connection to a shooting of a 24-year-old woman in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Michael Williams, 24, was arrested on Monday around 5:44 p.m., in the 700 block of East 79th Street.

Police say he was identified as the offender who shot the victim 30 minutes earlier on the same block.

Williams was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.                          

