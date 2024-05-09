Chicago man charged in deadly Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood back in March.

Chicago police arrested 29-year-old Alberto Rosas on Tuesday in the 6800 block of West Archer Avenue and charged him with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police say Rosas was identified as the suspect who shot and killed the victim around 2 a.m. on March 17 in the 5200 block of South Central Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Rosas is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.