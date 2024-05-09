Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in deadly Southwest Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood back in March.

Chicago police arrested 29-year-old Alberto Rosas on Tuesday in the 6800 block of West Archer Avenue and charged him with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police say Rosas was identified as the suspect who shot and killed the victim around 2 a.m. on March 17 in the 5200 block of South Central Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Rosas is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 7:46 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.