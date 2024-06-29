Chicago man charged with beating another man, 67, to death on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged with beating another man to death on the city's Northwest Side earlier this month.

Richard Orozco, 40, was arrested by the Chicago Police Area 5 Homicide Support Team on Thursday just before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Foster Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police say he was identified as one of the people who, on June 16, battered a 67-year-old man in the 3100 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Orozco was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.