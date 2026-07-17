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Chicago man charged after riding CTA Green Line with machete

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The Cook County Sheriff's Office said a Chicago man was arrested and charged after he was riding the CTA Green Line with a machete.

The sheriff's office said around 2:15 p.m. on July 11, their officers saw 31-year-old Ronald Reed on a Green Line train with an open beer can near the Austin station.

The officers told Reed he couldn't drink alcohol on the train and arrested him for disorderly conduct, the sheriff's office said. When they searched him, they found an 18-inch machete in a sling on his back and a 5-inch knife with a serrated blade in a holster.

Reed was charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

He was ordered held in custody at his detention hearing, the sheriff's office said. 

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