Chicago man charged with murder in Chicago Lawn shooting

Chicago man charged in shooting death of another man in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Chicago Lawn back in February.

Police said 59-year-old Albert Coburn was arrested Wednesday, in the 7900 block of South Francisco Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who shot and killed the victim on Feb. 21 in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue.

Police said the shooting took place around 10 p.m. in a building called "Hallberg Insurance Network" that appeared to be abandoned.

Police found the victim, identified as Bartholomew Beal by the Medical Examiner's Office, with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene.

Coburn was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of murder strong probability of death/injury.

He is due in bond court Friday.