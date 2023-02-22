Investigation underway after man found shot, killed inside Chicago Lawn building
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after police found a man dead in a business in Chicago Lawn Tuesday night.
Police said the shooting took place around 10 p.m., in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue, in a building called "Hallberg Insurance Network" that appears to be abandoned.
Police found the 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene.
Police said witnesses told officers they noticed a man running away from the scene of the shooting.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.