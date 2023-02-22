Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man found shot, killed inside Chicago Lawn building

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after police found a man dead in a business in Chicago Lawn Tuesday night. 

Police said the shooting took place around 10 p.m., in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue, in a building called "Hallberg Insurance Network" that appears to be abandoned. 

Police found the 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene. 

Police said witnesses told officers they noticed a man running away from the scene of the shooting. 

Police are looking for the shooter. 

First published on February 22, 2023 / 5:08 AM

