Investigation underway after man found shot, killed inside Chicago Lawn building

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after police found a man dead in a business in Chicago Lawn Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting took place around 10 p.m., in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue, in a building called "Hallberg Insurance Network" that appears to be abandoned.

Police found the 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene.

Police said witnesses told officers they noticed a man running away from the scene of the shooting.

Police are looking for the shooter.