Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Far South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in connection to a shooting that left a 27-year-old man hurt on the city's Far South Side in March.

Jeremy Wormack, 35, was arrested on Wednesday just before 10 a.m. by members of the Chicago Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit in the 1100 block of West 102nd Street in Washington Heights.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said he was identified as the person who shot the victim multiple times in the 9000 block of South Yale Avenue on March 21.

Wormack was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.