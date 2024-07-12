Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with robbing teen at gunpoint on CTA bus on Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged with robbing a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint on a CTA bus on the city's South Side Thursday morning.

Tony Wilson, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West 115th Street around 9:46 a.m. and charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on a person.

Chicago police say Wilson was arrested minutes after robbing the teen on the bus in the 11400 block of South Halsted Street.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Wilson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday. 

